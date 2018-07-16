NBA Summer League 2018: Scores, Highlights from Las Vegas Semifinal Results

The NBA Summer League inched toward its conclusion Monday in Las Vegas, with two semifinal games at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers battled in the first matchup, with the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers bringing the night to a close. First-round draft picks Collin Sexton and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lakers guard Josh Hart were among the young stars on display.

Here's a look at how Monday's action unfolded.

     

Monday Results

Los Angeles Lakers 112, Cleveland Cavaliers 109 (2OT)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET

     

Monday Recap

Josh Hart Worthy of Starting Consideration with New-Look Lakers

The Lakers outlasted the Cavaliers to earn a 112-109 victory in double overtime.

Sexton had 27 points and two assists, but Hart stole the show. The Lakers shooting guard scored a game-high 37 points and finished a rebound short of a double-double:

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus also drew attention to Hart's 6-of-15 clip from three-point range:

Not much time has transpired since the close of the 2017-18 season, but Spectrum SportsNet's John Ireland thought Hart was already showing clear progression on the court:

With the arrival of LeBron James, the Lakers' focus immediately shifted from building toward the future to contending for a title right now. That's a large reason they signed experienced veterans such as JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson.

Despite that, Lakers head coach Luke Walton should give Hart a serious look as the starting 2-guard to open the 2018-19 season. At the very least, Hart is a comparable talent to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and he arguably has a higher upside than Caldwell-Pope.

James is signed for at least three years, so Los Angeles has to look beyond 2018-19 to some extent. The team shouldn't overlook how valuable a young, cost-controlled guard can be to its roster.

