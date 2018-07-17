Pros, Cons of Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley Facing Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar is now confirmed for the 2018 edition of SummerSlam, and next week’s match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will determine who squares off against The Beast next month.

Admittedly, WWE Creative could just throw a wrench in the works and make next week’s No. 1 contendership match end with a non-finish, forcing Lesnar to square off against two challengers at SummerSlam.

Either way, Reigns is squaring off against Lashley on Raw next week, and there are pros and cons to each Superstar winning the match and challenging Lesnar.

Roman Reigns

Pros

There is no question that Reigns isn’t the best in-ring worker or talker in the company, but he has the look and style that WWE Creative loves. After coming up short so many times, it would boost Reigns’ credibility if he were to finally beat The Beast.

To his credit, Reigns has improved over the last several years and is there every Monday night working hard for the company. With the belt around the Big Dog’s waist, he will be the fighting champion the brand desperately needs with the ratings being so low.

Like him or not, Reigns is a better day-to-day champion for WWE than Lesnar.

Cons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Roman Reigns is in the fast lane for another shot at Lesnar and the Universal Championship. The WWE Universe has seen this movie before at two WrestleMania events and The Greatest Royal Rumble.

The WWE Universe wants something new and unique.

It’s important to the success of the company that SummerSlam is a major attraction for wrestling fans, but the lack of interest in another Reigns vs Lesnar match would put a damper on the show. The Big Dog must still play an integral role at the PPV, but fighting for the Universal Championship will turn some fans away.

Bobby Lashley

Pros

With the two victories Monday night, the WWE has set the stage for a rematch between Reigns and Lashley. While Lashley was able to pull out the victory at Extreme Rules, he must earn another major win next week to become No. 1 contender.

Not only should WWE capitalize on Lashley returning from a long hiatus in Impact Wrestling and MMA, but the company should also see him as the new challenger to Lesnar’s title the fans have been yearning to see.

Add in the fact that Lashley’s stellar MMA record makes him one of the only Superstars on the roster who could conceivably beat Lesnar in an actual fight, and it’s time to give Lashley the ultimate push and let him main event SummerSlam against The Beast.

Cons

On the other hand, Lashley working a program with Lesnar would force Paul Heyman to step up huge. There is no question that The Beast’s advocate would crush the role and make the feud interesting, but Lashley’s promos have been lackluster at best since returning.

Whether it’s Lashley or Reigns, Heyman will be doing all of the heavy lifting on the mic.

Another problem for Lashley is that members of the WWE Universe who were around long enough to remember his first run understand that it wasn’t all that good. The fans saw what it would be like with Lashley as a top guy, and most people weren’t interested.

The situation is different now, but Lashley would have to bring his best on the mic to even be able to stand toe-to-toe with Lesnar and Heyman during the build to SummerSlam.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).