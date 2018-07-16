Lakers News: LeBron James Met with Luke Walton at NBA Summer League

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James is doing everything he can to prepare for the next stage of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN broke down the veteran's actions this week at the Las Vegas Summer League:

James changed the landscape of the NBA when he signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers earlier this month.

It makes sense the 33-year-old is all about winning considering his age and the fact that he's reached the NBA Finals in each of the last eight seasons. He has won three titles in this stretch, including two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Lakers have gone five years without making the playoffs, the longest stretch in franchise history, the addition of James instantly makes them a legitimate contender.

According to OddsShark, Los Angeles has the fourth-best odds to win the 2019 NBA title at +650 (win $650 on a $100 bet).

Although there is talent on the roster, it will be a challenge to integrate James. It appears James is getting a head start on the year by speaking to the head coach and planning out a course of action.

Based on the positive chemistry already seen between him and Luke Walton, the Lakers could be ready to dominate right out of the gate next season.