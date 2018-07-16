Paul Heyman: Brock Lesnar Will Defend Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam 2018

John Locher/Associated Press

Paul Heyman answered Kurt Angle's ultimatum on Brock Lesnar's behalf Monday night on WWE Raw.

Heyman announced Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship at SummerSlam against an opponent to be determined:

During Extreme Rules on Sunday, Angle gave Lesnar two options: He could show up on Raw or accept a title match at a future date. Failing to do either would have resulted in the Raw general manager stripping Lesnar of the title.

Angle threatened doing just that before Heyman arrived and agreed to have Lesnar step back inside the ring.

Most fans expected Lesnar to show up at SummerSlam on August 19, and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, spoiled whatever surprise was left when it confirmed Lesnar will appear on Raw the night after SummerSlam.