WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 16

Just 24 hours removed from Extreme Rules, Raw general manager Kurt Angle kicked off the July 16 episode in the squared circle. He thanked the Superstars of Raw for showing up and competing at the pay-per-view, something Brock Lesnar has not done.

As Angle began to announce his decision to strip Lesnar of the Universal Championship, Paul Heyman interrupted, marking the first time the advocate for the Beast Incarnate had been seen since April.

Heyman admitted that Lesnar was not in the building but assured Angle that his client loves being in WWE, takes being universal champion seriously and wants to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship while representing WWE.

Angle announced Lesnar will defend his title at SummerSlam or he is no longer the champion. Heyman agreed and told Angle the only question now is who Angle will choose to be beaten by Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley interrupted the proceedings and said he accomplished his first goal of beating Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules and now, he wants to accomplish part two by beating Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre interrupted and said phase one of his return was ensuring the Intercontinental Championship remained around the waist of Dolph Ziggler and now, he wants to accomplish phase two: win the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins interrupted and came face-to-face with McIntyre before announcing his candidacy for a match with Lesnar.

Elias was out next as the stream of Superstars continued. He touted his debut album as the reason he should face Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Out next was Finn Balor, who used his status as the first universal champion to cement his status as a legitimate contender. Roman Reigns interrupted, the last man to enter the squared circle, drawing a huge chorus of boos.

Angle announced two Triple Threat matches (McIntyre vs. Reigns vs. Balor and Rollins vs. Elias vs. Lashley) and the winners would battle for the right to challenge Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The first of those Triple Threat matches would begin immediately.

Grade

B+

Analysis

Sure, it was another convoluted promo segment that set up two big matches but it at least introduced new blood to the title picture, including Elias and McIntyre, so all is forgiven.

Or most of it is, at least.

It was a long segment that could have stood to shave five-to-10 minutes off, and more Heyman but for what it was, there have been many worse and more predictable in-ring promos to kick off recent episodes of WWE television.