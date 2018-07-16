Usain Bolt in Talks to Play with Australian Soccer Club Central Coast Mariners

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is in negotiations for a trial with the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League, the Sydney Morning Herald's Rachel Clun reported.

"There's still a lot of work to do in regards to understanding exactly how the deal would work out and how things would look," Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp said. "But things are very positive at the moment so we're really excited that looks like a good six week trial period that we'll be able to facilitate."



The Mariners also released a statement confirming the club is working on a deal with Bolt. However, Central Coast seemingly attempted to temper any excitement over a prospective move, noting the ongoing negotiations "require an initial six-week-trial period and no contract is guaranteed."

Bolt retired from competitive sprinting in August 2017, which allowed him to devote more time to a career in soccer. The 31-year-old trained with Borussia Dortmund in March:

He also participated in the Soccer Aid 2018 exhibition in June that benefited UNICEF.

Mielekamp posited Bolt could suit up for the Mariners at some point during the 2018-19 A-League season. Central Coast kicks off the campaign Oct. 21 against Brisbane Roar FC. The 27-match regular season wraps up April 26, 2019.