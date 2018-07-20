Brock Lesnar and the Most Overrated WWE Superstars Today

Brock Lesnar and the Most Overrated WWE Superstars TodayJuly 20, 2018
Let's face it, WWE Superstars have to be at least somewhat talented to get to the level they are at, but not all of them measure up in comparison to each other.
There will always be stragglers and B+ players who come up short in the discussion of the best performers, whether it be in the ring, on the mic or a combination of the two.
Judging someone's skills for something that isn't quantifiable is, by sheer nature, a matter of personal opinion. All-around, there is no fundamental way to come up with a right or wrong answer other than pure taste.
This upcoming exercise in discussing the most overrated wrestlers in WWE today is not based on number-crunching statistics or fact sheets, nor is it meant to be malicious.
By no means is this a call for people to lose their jobs or anything of the sort. On the contrary, it's simply a discussion on who could use some improvements and may be getting more credit than they deserve.
With that necessary preface out of the way, let's talk about some WWE wrestlers who are currently overrated.
Brock Lesnar
The first person to call out is the top of the food chain and The Beast Incarnate himself.
The problem with Brock Lesnar isn't some lack of athleticism, as he's demonstrated his skills for many years.
It isn't even his character, as he's very simply a guy who looks like he could beat anybody up and enjoys doing just that.
He's imposing, rude, arrogant, selfish and backs up all of his horrible attitude by getting wins.
All of this should work, but it simply doesn't anymore, because of the way he's wrestled and how he's been booked for the past few years.
At one point, it used to be a somewhat frustrating to see Lesnar take long stretches off television, because when he'd return, it would mean something and the match would be fresh and exciting.
Now, the "big match feel" doesn't exist, and when he does wrestle, it's a short amount of time consisting of nothing but a few German suplexes and an F5.
Simply put, it's not fun to watch, nor is it worth any hype—particularly when that hype gestates for months at a time.
WWE consistently advertises his appearances as being gold, but his time is spent standing next to Paul Heyman on Raw doing nothing, getting into a skirmish here or there to set up a pay-per-view, wrestling a short and bland match, followed by another disappearance.
It clearly hasn't gotten Roman Reigns over with the crowd in any sympathetic way, so it isn't as if this strategy to anger the fans is yielding a positive outcome.
Instead, it's just devaluing the Universal Championship and upsetting audiences.
It's hard to pick which is worse: if this is on purpose and WWE's preferred use of Lesnar, or if it's the best case scenario when dealing with someone who doesn't want to do anything more and has a contract that allows him the ability to phone it in.
When Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania and ended his streak, he could have skyrocketed to a level never before seen. Instead, his performances stopped being worth watching, while WWE turned up the volume on promoting them as being unparalleled.
Now, it seems most fans simply want him to move on to UFC and get out of the way.
Rusev Day
This one stings to say, but it has to be said. Rusev Day isn't as amazing as it's cracked up to be.
The stable doesn't have much of an identity that can differentiate them from anybody else. Sanity brings chaos, The New Day is bright and positive and silly, The Undisputed Era are the cocky indie darlings and so forth, but what is Rusev Day?
Fundamentally, the three are just Rusev, his wife, and some guy who hangs around and interferes on his behalf and can take losses for him.
It's being teased that Aiden English will be excommunicated from the group, and if he does, he won't be taken seriously on his own.
He'll struggle just like he did when The Vaudevillains disbanded and in no time, he'll be a jobber midcarder losing to Andrade "Cien" Almas and Tye Dillinger if he's lucky enough to be on SmackDown.
Lana is improving, sure, but she's not someone who can be trusted to handle a normal feud, let alone head in the direction of being a champion. She's far off from being able to handle those responsibilities.
Plus, her character hasn't really evolved, even though her accent mysteriously drops from time to time. More needs to be done to show that she has something beyond looks, as that can only take you so far.
Rusev is possibly the best right now that he's ever been. And yet, he's still not world championship material. Basically, he's usually good, sometimes very good, but can't reach the level of being called great.
Part of this is WWE's fault, as Rusev Day in general got over as a joke and the company adamantly refused to go with the flow and turn the group babyface.
For some reason, months have gone by with the writers booking them as heels, despite a persistent audience cheering for them.
Had the trigger been pulled, Rusev would have been in an even better spot than what he's in right now, several months ago, and right on par with how some of his fans perceive him.
A United States title run is certainly within his grasp, but those who were disappointed he didn't dethrone AJ Styles at Extreme Rules shouldn't have their hopes so high.
Finn Balor
In a business that frequently asks what you've done lately, Finn Balor hasn't had a decent answer to that in far too long.
He was brought into NXT with much fanfare that eventually grew into a popularity that supported his spot on top with the NXT Championship.
For the most part, that was the best time in his WWE career, as his time on the main roster has been frustrating to say the least.
Balor came up to Monday Night Raw and was very quickly thrust into the spot of being the first universal champion, which amounted to absolutely nothing due to an injury.
That wasn't his fault, but upon his return, he's followed it up with nothing of value in the slightest bit.
The closest thing to a decent feud he's had has been with Bray Wyatt, but even that was problematic.
It also exposed a flaw that some fans just aren't willing to admit, in that Balor lacks a charismatic personality and mic skills.
Even the demon makeup—which he no longer sports—was more of a distraction to this void than an answer to the problem. When he was The Demon King, he was exactly the same person, but he would crawl to the ring during his entrance.
For the most part, he might as well have just been wearing different ring gear and it would have had the same minuscule effect.
As much as Balor struggles on the mic, he's at least talented in the ring, but it's hard to remember any classic matches that he's had in far too long, save for his spontaneous encounter with AJ Styles.
It's hard not to think his biggest supporters are letting him rest on his laurels and hoping he'll tap into his potential, more so than judging him based on what he's actually done since joining Raw.
There's something there, for sure, but it's becoming harder and harder to find it.
Natalya
By all accounts, it seems Natalya is an extremely dedicated, passionate, fantastic woman who absolutely loves her fans and the WWE Universe, who provides a great example for women's wrestling and being a Superstar in general.
So why is it so hard to get invested in any of her feuds?
She's got the skills in the ring, but when is the last time anybody has put any of her matches on the list for being a Match of the Year contender?
When she's a babyface, she's bland and uninteresting. When she's a heel, she's uninspired and comes off more like an annoyance you'd rather not bother with, more so than a villain you love to hate.
This has been the case for such a long time that it's hard to remember when Natalya was one of the more dynamic women on the roster.
Lately, she's just the veteran who can fill in a spot here and there. She's reliable, which is great, but that puts her in a spot where she's advantageous as a go-to person to react to something else rather than to create any buzz on her own.
When was the last time she took a risk and did something out of the box and original with her character? It certainly wasn't when she was plugging her cat's Instagram as both a tactic to be cheered and an attempt to be booed, as 2Pawz isn't going to swoop in and save the day.
There's no doubt she's a Hall of Famer, and deservedly so, but Natalya's perpetual reputation as one of the best performers in WWE needs to have the same renewal everyone else does, instead of being considered a constant.
When Alexa Bliss is walking circles around her and others on the mic, while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have surpassed her in the ring, it's hard to see Natalya as the diamond in the rough she once was and some fans argue she still is.
Kurt Angle
If anything is going to hurt the most, it's having to admit that Kurt Angle in 2018 is not the same performer he used to be.
He was undoubtedly one of the best during his prime, yet we've seen none of that since his return to WWE.
His time in the ring has been kept short and in tag team matches, yet the flaws in his game still show.
This is certainly not due to a lack of motivation or passion, as it's clear Angle is enjoying himself, but try as his die hard fans might to fool themselves, he isn't capable of putting on quality matches anymore.
There's a refusal by some to acknowledge this, coupled with a desperate hope to cling to the past and remember a fonder time, which even translates to his mic skills.
Angle is far from the worst talker in WWE today, but since his role in the company is primarily that of a speaker, it seems to go relatively unnoticed how often he flubs his lines.
There may be a slight cringe or two when he mispronounces someone's name or stumbles over his words, but due to fan appreciation from his entire career, the WWE Universe lets those go.
If the average Superstar were to do the very same thing, it would be grounds for immense ridicule, like how Kalisto hasn't been able to live down his "good lucha thing" promo from the 2016 WWE Draft.
Having reverence for Angle's body of work is a no-brainer, but acting like he has dream matches ahead of him that would tear the house down and should headline WrestleMania for the WWE Championship is sadly blowing things way out of proportion.
These are all just one filter of opinions, but you may very well disagree. Make sure to keep the discussion going by telling us who you feel are some of the most overrated WWE Superstars right now and why they make your list in the comments section below!
