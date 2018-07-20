Brock Lesnar and the Most Overrated WWE Superstars Today

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The first person to call out is the top of the food chain and The Beast Incarnate himself.

The problem with Brock Lesnar isn't some lack of athleticism, as he's demonstrated his skills for many years.

It isn't even his character, as he's very simply a guy who looks like he could beat anybody up and enjoys doing just that.

He's imposing, rude, arrogant, selfish and backs up all of his horrible attitude by getting wins.

All of this should work, but it simply doesn't anymore, because of the way he's wrestled and how he's been booked for the past few years.

At one point, it used to be a somewhat frustrating to see Lesnar take long stretches off television, because when he'd return, it would mean something and the match would be fresh and exciting.

Now, the "big match feel" doesn't exist, and when he does wrestle, it's a short amount of time consisting of nothing but a few German suplexes and an F5.

Simply put, it's not fun to watch, nor is it worth any hype—particularly when that hype gestates for months at a time.

WWE consistently advertises his appearances as being gold, but his time is spent standing next to Paul Heyman on Raw doing nothing, getting into a skirmish here or there to set up a pay-per-view, wrestling a short and bland match, followed by another disappearance.

It clearly hasn't gotten Roman Reigns over with the crowd in any sympathetic way, so it isn't as if this strategy to anger the fans is yielding a positive outcome.

Instead, it's just devaluing the Universal Championship and upsetting audiences.

It's hard to pick which is worse: if this is on purpose and WWE's preferred use of Lesnar, or if it's the best case scenario when dealing with someone who doesn't want to do anything more and has a contract that allows him the ability to phone it in.

When Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania and ended his streak, he could have skyrocketed to a level never before seen. Instead, his performances stopped being worth watching, while WWE turned up the volume on promoting them as being unparalleled.

Now, it seems most fans simply want him to move on to UFC and get out of the way.