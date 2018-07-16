Brock Lesnar Confirmed to Appear at Raw After WWE SummerSlam 2018

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar will make at least one more appearance in WWE following SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, announced Monday that Lesnar will be on hand for Raw on Monday, Aug. 20:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Lesnar will compete at SummerSlam but that it's unclear whom he'll wrestle.

Wrestling fans may get an answer Monday night on Raw. Raw general manager Kurt Angle gave Lesnar an ultimatum during Extreme Rules on Sunday. He can appear on Raw or reach an agreement on his next Universal Championship defense. Should he fail to do either, he risks losing the universal title:

Lesnar appears to be primed for a return to UFC. He confronted Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 following Cormier's victory over Stipe Miocic:

Lesnar also re-entered the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool. By doing so, he can serve out the remainder of his one-year suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. He'll be eligible to fight starting Jan. 8, 2019.

Lesnar hasn't wrestled since defeating Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27.

The fact Lesnar is slated to be on the SummerSlam card is little surprise. SummerSlam is arguably the second-biggest WWE pay-per-view behind WrestleMania, and Lesnar's lengthy title reign has run its course.

Having him appear on the Raw after SummerSlam could give WWE an opportunity to write him off television indefinitely, which is a strategy the company has utilized in the past to cover for his limited wrestling schedule.