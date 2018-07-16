WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Was Absent for Extreme Rules Event

Brad Barket/Getty Images

WWE chairman Vince McMahon was not in his typical gorilla position for Sunday night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Aaron Varble of Wrestling Inc. reported the news but did not provide a reason for McMahon's absence. He was reportedly still in communication with Triple H and Billy Kidman, who took over the spot.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.