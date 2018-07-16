WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Was Absent for Extreme Rules Event

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Vince McMahon attends WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for WWE)
Brad Barket/Getty Images

WWE chairman Vince McMahon was not in his typical gorilla position for Sunday night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Aaron Varble of Wrestling Inc. reported the news but did not provide a reason for McMahon's absence. He was reportedly still in communication with Triple H and Billy Kidman, who took over the spot.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

