Report: Alexis Sanchez Denied Entry to USA for Manchester United Summer Tour

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester Untied during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been denied access to the United States for the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Chilean is enduring visa issues after accepting a 16-month suspended prison sentence in Spain in February over tax fraud charges from when he was a player at Barcelona:

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    How to Turn Your CR7 Real Madrid Shirt into Juventus

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    How to Turn Your CR7 Real Madrid Shirt into Juventus

    Neil Welch
    via Bleacher Report

    Alexis Misses Start of Man Utd's US Tour

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alexis Misses Start of Man Utd's US Tour

    Jamie Jackson
    via the Guardian

    Every Prem Club's World Cup Payout

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Every Prem Club's World Cup Payout

    via mirror

    How Man Utd Could Line Up in Opener with Leicester 😬

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    How Man Utd Could Line Up in Opener with Leicester 😬

    via mirror