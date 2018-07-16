Report: Alexis Sanchez Denied Entry to USA for Manchester United Summer Tour

Report: Alexis Sanchez Denied Entry to USA for Manchester United Summer TourJuly 16, 2018
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been denied access to the United States for the Red Devils' pre-season tour.
According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Chilean is enduring visa issues after accepting a 16-month suspended prison sentence in Spain in February over tax fraud charges from when he was a player at Barcelona:
Simon Stone @sistoney67
Understand Alexis Sanchez's present absence from @ManUtd tour is due to visa issue. He accepted 16-month suspended jail sentence in Spain in February. Could be granted a waiver but process taking longer than anticipated.
Simon Stone @sistoney67
Re Sanchez. Actual wording is this "An applicant is inadmissible if convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude". As he is going for specific reason and not intending to stay and can afford good lawyers, if anyone is going to get in, it will be AS.
