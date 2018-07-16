Report: Alexis Sanchez Denied Entry to USA for Manchester United Summer Tour

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been denied access to the United States for the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Chilean is enduring visa issues after accepting a 16-month suspended prison sentence in Spain in February over tax fraud charges from when he was a player at Barcelona:

