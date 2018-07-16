Manny Machado Trade Rumors: SS Expected to Be Dealt Before End of All-Star Break

Gail Burton/Associated Press

By the time the All-Star break concludes, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado likely will be wearing a different uniform.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, "Machado will represent the Orioles in the All-Star Game....but he is expected to be traded before the regular season resumes later in the week, according to sources involved in the trade discussions."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

