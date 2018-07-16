How to Turn Your Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Shirt into a Juventus One

Neil WelchFeatured Columnist IJuly 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus haslet a lot of fans' replica shirts out of date.

In the video above, we show you have to go from Real Madrid to Juventus with just some tape and a few printed pieces of paper.

