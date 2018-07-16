Everybody Loves N'Golo Kante

Tom Webb
July 16, 2018

What's not to love about N'Golo Kante?

He plays football with a smile, and he plays it well.

The French midfielder rounded off a stellar 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign by lifting the trophy with his victorious team-mates on Sunday, and no one will begrudge him the triumph.

In fact, his fellow France players appreciate him so much that they've dedicated an entire song to him—and they can't stop singing it.

All together now: "N'Golo Kante, pala pala, pala!"

