WWE SummerSlam 2018: Full Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules PPV

WWE SummerSlam 2018: Full Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules PPVJuly 16, 2018
WWE Extreme Rules fell short of living up to the extreme name in most of the matches, but the pay-per-view did feature a few entertaining segments.
Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns had a physical battle, AJ Styles and Rusev used every bit of their athleticism to put on a good show and the main event saw Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins take their Ironman match into overtime.
With the so-called hardcore PPV behind us, it's time to start looking forward to the second-biggest event on the WWE calendar.
SummerSlam will take place on August 19 in Brooklyn, and based on what we saw Sunday night, it should be easy to predict how most of the card will look for the biggest party of the summer.
Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt
The B-Team managed to defeat The Deleters of Worlds for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules, but their victory was due to a miscommunication between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.
Hardy accidentally knocked Wyatt out of the ring at one point, giving Bo Dallas the opportunity to hit his finisher and get the pin. The loss isn't all Matt's fault, but Wyatt may not see it that way.
After they get their obligatory rematch, Wyatt and Hardy will likely begin the second phase of their singles feud leading to a showdown at SummerSlam.
This team was never going to last forever. It was always going to end with Wyatt and Hardy at each other's throats again, and having their storyline come to an end at SummerSlam would be perfect.
Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura used a low blow to defeat Jeff Hardy in under a minute to win the United States Championship, but what happened after the match was more interesting.
Randy Orton returned and proceeded to attack Hardy while he was down, signaling a new run as a heel and a potential Triple Threat match for the belt at SummerSlam.
Hardy and Orton have a history going back several years, but adding Nakamura into the mix makes this a fresh storyline again.
Jeff now has two different rivals to focus on, but having the odds stacked against him has never stopped the Charismatic Enigma from pushing forward.
Having all three men compete for the title at SummerSlam would not only be a good match, but it would continue to help the U.S. title gain more prestige by having three high-profile stars vying for the strap at one of the biggest shows of the year.
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
WWE has taken a slower approach to the Bayley and Sasha Banks feud than anything we have seen in recent memory, but it has to lead somewhere.
The sessions with Dr. Shelby clearly aren't helping, so the only choice Kurt Angle has is to put the former best friends in a match at SummerSlam to settle their differences.
This is a showdown we have been waiting so long to see that many fans may not even be interested in it anymore, but based on their history, Bayley and Banks will make you care.
Every time they step into the ring together, magic happens. If management gives them enough time at Summerslam, they will steal the show just like they did every time they fought in NXT.
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
Ronda Rousey ended up getting physically involved in the Raw women's title match on Sunday, which indicates she will continue to be part of the championship scene going forward.
Alexa Bliss retained her title against Nia Jax, but she and Mickie James made an enemy out of Rowdy Ronda in the process.
Whether this leads to Rousey getting a one on one title shot or a multi-person match is unclear. All we can assume is Rousey will be part of whatever match WWE books for SummerSlam.
The Miz vs. Danel Bryan
Ever since Daniel Bryan was cleared to return to action, everyone has been wondering when he would get a chance to punch The Miz in the face.
WWE was wise to keep them apart from each other besides a few small segments so it could wait until a big event like SummerSlam to showcase what is sure to be a great match.
The Miz has continued to improve over the past couple of years while Bryan was sitting on the sidelines, so they are on equal ground instead of Bryan being the obviously superior competitor like in the past.
This is a fight that needs to happen, and if management was smart, it would book a special stipulation to make it even more exciting. Something like a Last Man Standing or I Quit match would work perfectly.
Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
Lashley defeating Reigns clean at Extreme Rules indicates the company is preparing to push the former ECW champion as a top star going forward.
Angle announced Lesnar would be stripped of his title if he did not show up Monday on Raw. If The Beast does make an appearance, you can bet Lashley will be looking for a confrontation.
We have seen Reigns get chance after chance to dethrone Lesnar as universal champion. It's time for someone else to step up to the play, and Lashley is the best choice.
Lashley and Lesnar have been compared for years due to the similar paths they have taken in the world of combat sports, so fans have been itching to see them duke it out for a long time.
We may finally get our chance at SummerSlam as long as Lesnar agrees to the match and doesn't leave WWE for UFC again.
The New Day vs. Sanity
The New Day and Sanity had a decent Tables match on the Extreme Rules Kickoff, but this feud is nowhere near being over just because Sanity won.
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E are the ideal opponents for Sanity because the two groups are polar opposites. The New Day is bright and fun while Sanity is dark and scary. It's a perfect match.
The best scenario for these two stable is an elimination-style match unless WWE plans to keep this feud going until Survivor Series when that stipulation would make more sense.
Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman
Watching Braun Strowman throw Kevin Owens from the top of the cage through an announce table was quite the sight at Extreme Rules.
This entire feud has been Owens trying to duck Strowman without success, but such a violent act by The Monster Among Men may change the way KO approaches the situation.
Instead of being afraid, the fall may have changed Owens into an angry, vengeful man looking to put Strowman through the same pain he felt when he crashed through the table.
It's hard to imagine them doing anything bigger than the cage spot we saw on Sunday, but WWE always seems to find a way to outdo itself when it comes to planning big moments for Strowman, so it will think of something.
SummerSlam is the biggest PPV of the year behind WrestleMania, and the matches listed in this article would help make the event memorable.
What matches would you like to see at this year's SummerSlam?