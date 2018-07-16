WWE SummerSlam 2018: Full Match Card Predictions After Extreme Rules PPV

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules fell short of living up to the extreme name in most of the matches, but the pay-per-view did feature a few entertaining segments.

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns had a physical battle, AJ Styles and Rusev used every bit of their athleticism to put on a good show and the main event saw Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins take their Ironman match into overtime.

With the so-called hardcore PPV behind us, it's time to start looking forward to the second-biggest event on the WWE calendar.

SummerSlam will take place on August 19 in Brooklyn, and based on what we saw Sunday night, it should be easy to predict how most of the card will look for the biggest party of the summer.