49ers' Richard Sherman Rips Seahawks to MMQB, 'They've Lost Their Way'

Richard Sherman is not pulling punches when talking about the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking with MMQB's Robert Klemko, Sherman said the Seahawks have "lost their way" since their Super Bowl-winning heyday.

"They've lost their way. It's as simple as that. They've just lost their way. When you make too many mistakes over a long period of time, you kind of dig yourself a hole. And then when you backtrack, you gotta make a bunch of rash decisions to try and fill the hole and hope that it holds up.

"When we were rolling, it was an environment for pure competitors. When it becomes something else, then it's more difficult to thrive in, and I think that's what was tough on Earl [Thomas]; that's what was tough on a lot of guys.

"But I think as it kind of progressed, you start seeing the writing on the wall. You're like, 'Not only are they probably moving in a different direction,' but it's like, 'Ah, well, I kind of want to move in a different direction, too.' So it happens like that. All great things must come to an end, I guess.

"I'm not even going to worry about it now. I've got bigger fish to fry."

The Seahawks have undergone a massive transformation in their secondary, releasing Sherman and having Kam Chancellor retire. The only remaining vestige of their Legion of Boom is safety Earl Thomas, who has been unhappy with his contract.

