Robert Griffin III's Wife Grete Sadeiko Training for Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

TALLINN, ESTONIA - JULY 10: Grete Sadeiko of Estonia competes in the Heptathlon Javelin Throw on day two of the European Athletics U23 Championships at Kadriorg Stadium on July 9, 2015 in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)
Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Grete Sadeiko, the wife of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, said she is training for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

"Track is her realm," Griffin told TMZ Sports. "She owns the track, I own the football field, and that's a great family dynamic."

Griffin, who ran track at Baylor, said he would take his wife in a head-to-head sprint. However, she said she would pick him—true spousal love at work here, people.

Sadeiko, 25, competed collegiately at Florida State University and is from Estonia. Her specialty is the heptathlon, which combines seven different track and field events into one race. Her best performance at the world stage was a fourth-place finish at the 2010 World Junior Championships.

Of course, that is thanks in part to Sadeiko putting her career on hold for a bit; she and Griffin welcomed a baby girl, Gloria, in July 2017.

Griffin, 28, did not play in the 2017 season after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He signed with the Ravens this offseason but faces an uphill battle for playing time with Joe Flacco and rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson ahead of him on the depth chart.

