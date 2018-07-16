Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Yankees Offered Top-10 Prospects for Orioles Star

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have offered prospects within the top 10 of their system in trade talks with the Baltimore Orioles for star shortstop Manny Machado.

George King III of the New York Post reported the news but did not name any specific players. The Orioles are expected to trade Machado by the July 31 deadline before he hits the unrestricted free-agent market this winter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

