Oscar Robertson's 1971 NBA Championship Ring Among Items Up for Auction

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is auctioning off his 1971 NBA championship ring, among other items, on an online auction website.

According to an Associated Press report (h/t ESPN), Lelands.com announced the sale Sunday. Robertson's ring came as part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 title team, and the website will also be auctioning off a number of other items—highlighted by game-worn uniforms, his Hall of Fame ring and 11 of his All-Star rings.

Robertson's induction trophy from the Hall of Fame is also included. There are a total of 51 items in all.

Robertson, 79, was given the NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award last month. He and Russell Westbrook are the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double across an entire season, and he made 12 All-Star Games throughout his career while also being known as a pioneer for the sport.