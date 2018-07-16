Heung-Min Son Selected for Asian Games, Could Miss Start of Tottenham's Season

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son is set to miss the start of the season after South Korea selected him as one of three overage players for their 20-man squad to play in the Asian Games, which begins on August 14.

According to the Associated Press (h/t MailOnline), Spurs can block his involvement as the youth tournament is not an official FIFA competition, but by doing so they could be denying him one of his last chances to earn an exemption from military service.

Sporting achievement with the national side can lead to exemptions from the mandatory 21-month service Korean men must begin by their 28th birthday, and a gold medal at the Games would also be sufficient.

