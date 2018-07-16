Heung-Min Son Selected for Asian Games, Could Miss Start of Tottenham's Season

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

TOPSHOT - South Korea's forward Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Germany at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 27, 2018. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images)
BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son is set to miss the start of the season after South Korea selected him as one of three overage players for their 20-man squad to play in the Asian Games, which begins on August 14.

According to the Associated Press (h/t MailOnline), Spurs can block his involvement as the youth tournament is not an official FIFA competition, but by doing so they could be denying him one of his last chances to earn an exemption from military service.

Sporting achievement with the national side can lead to exemptions from the mandatory 21-month service Korean men must begin by their 28th birthday, and a gold medal at the Games would also be sufficient.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    'Harry Kane Should Be Rested', Says Ginola

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    'Harry Kane Should Be Rested', Says Ginola

    talkSPORT
    via talkSPORT

    Tottenham Stars Played More World Cup Minutes Than Prem Rivals

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham Stars Played More World Cup Minutes Than Prem Rivals

    Matthew Stead
    via Football365

    Arsenal Open Andre Gomes Talks

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Arsenal Open Andre Gomes Talks

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Images of the 2018 World Cup 🙌

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Best Images of the 2018 World Cup 🙌

    Tom Webb
    via Bleacher Report