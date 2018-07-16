FIFA 18: Champions League Winners vs. World Cup Winners

Tom Webb@@tomwebby92UK Staff WriterJuly 16, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

What would happen if the winners of Europe's biggest club competition played the winners of the international game's prize tournament?

Real Madrid claimed their third consecutive Champions League title in May after a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the final, while France became world champions for the second time following a 4-2 win over Croatia in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final.

But who has the superior side? We loaded the two teams into a FIFA 18 sim to find out.

Related

    'Complete Flop!' — Just 5 Show Up to Fiat-Ronaldo Strike

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Complete Flop!' — Just 5 Show Up to Fiat-Ronaldo Strike

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Madrid Made 'Huge Error' Selling Ronaldo, Says Ex-Real President

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Made 'Huge Error' Selling Ronaldo, Says Ex-Real President

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Mbappe Rules Out Real Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Rules Out Real Madrid

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    FIFA 18: Champions League Winners vs. World Cup Winners 🎥

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    FIFA 18: Champions League Winners vs. World Cup Winners 🎥

    Tom Webb
    via Bleacher Report