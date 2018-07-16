Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria Reportedly Offered to Inter Milan

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 16: Angel Di Maria passes the ball during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Parc des Princes on May 16, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria has reportedly been offered to Inter Milan by his agent, Jorge Mendes.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey), Mendes has made the Argentinian available to Inter amid a potential need for PSG to sell him in order to adhere to UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

It's said a deal would require Inter to first offload Joao Mario, though. West Ham United turned down the chance to bring him back on loan after he made a temporary switch to them in January, but he has been linked with newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

Related

    Agent Offers Pogba to Barca for $176M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Agent Offers Pogba to Barca for $176M

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness

    PSG Reportedly Agree Personal Terms with Alex Sandro

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    PSG Reportedly Agree Personal Terms with Alex Sandro

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Barca Fail with Play for Rabiot at World Cup Final

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Barca Fail with Play for Rabiot at World Cup Final

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Mbappe Rules Out Real Madrid

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Mbappe Rules Out Real Madrid

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report