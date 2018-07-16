Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria Reportedly Offered to Inter Milan

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria has reportedly been offered to Inter Milan by his agent, Jorge Mendes.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey), Mendes has made the Argentinian available to Inter amid a potential need for PSG to sell him in order to adhere to UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

It's said a deal would require Inter to first offload Joao Mario, though. West Ham United turned down the chance to bring him back on loan after he made a temporary switch to them in January, but he has been linked with newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

