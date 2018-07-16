Barcelona Reportedly Working to Offload 7 Players This Summer

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly working on the exits of seven players this summer; Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Marlon Santos, Munir El Haddadi, Douglas, Rafinha and Sergi Samper.

Dubbed "Operation Exit" by Marca's Ramiro Aldunate, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde wants a small group of players to work with and the club want to clear space amid incoming transfers this summer.

Barca are said to be working toward the departure of the seven players with some "the subject of a number of offers," and the club are hoping to have completed those sales in the next week ahead of the start of their pre-season tour of the United States.

