Barcelona Reportedly Working to Offload 7 Players This Summer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 01: Aleix Vidal of FC Barcelona in action during the Copa Del Rey 2017-18 match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF at Camp Nou Stadium on 01 February 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly working on the exits of seven players this summer; Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Marlon Santos, Munir El Haddadi, Douglas, Rafinha and Sergi Samper.

Dubbed "Operation Exit" by Marca's Ramiro Aldunate, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde wants a small group of players to work with and the club want to clear space amid incoming transfers this summer.

Barca are said to be working toward the departure of the seven players with some "the subject of a number of offers," and the club are hoping to have completed those sales in the next week ahead of the start of their pre-season tour of the United States.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Juventus Will Pay $58M Now and $58M in a Year for CR7

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Will Pay $58M Now and $58M in a Year for CR7

    José Félix Díaz
    via MARCA in English

    Mbappe Rules Out Real Madrid: 'I Will Stay at PSG'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Rules Out Real Madrid: 'I Will Stay at PSG'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca Mulling $58M Bid for Ajax Teen De Jong

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca Mulling $58M Bid for Ajax Teen De Jong

    Ramiro Aldunate
    via MARCA in English

    Barcelona's 'Operation Exit' Underway

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barcelona's 'Operation Exit' Underway

    Ramiro Aldunate
    via MARCA in English