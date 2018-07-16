Liverpool Reportedly Make €22M Bid for Croatia Defender Domagoj Vida

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Domagoj Vida of Croatia reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly upped their bid for Croatia and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida to €22 million (£19.4 million), but it is still well short of the Turkish club's €35 million (£30.9 million) valuation.

Earlier in July, Turkish newspaper Fanatik (h/t Harry Howes of the Daily Star) reported the Reds had returned with an £18 million bid for Vida, having had a £16 million offer turned down. Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football also cited Fanatik to say a third bid has been made.

However, the Reds are said to face competition from La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Sevillaalong with Premier League rivals Everton and Leicester City.

                          

