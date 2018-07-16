Liverpool Reportedly Make €22M Bid for Croatia Defender Domagoj Vida

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly upped their bid for Croatia and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida to €22 million (£19.4 million), but it is still well short of the Turkish club's €35 million (£30.9 million) valuation.

Earlier in July, Turkish newspaper Fanatik (h/t Harry Howes of the Daily Star) reported the Reds had returned with an £18 million bid for Vida, having had a £16 million offer turned down. Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football also cited Fanatik to say a third bid has been made.

However, the Reds are said to face competition from La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, along with Premier League rivals Everton and Leicester City.

