Antonio Conte Thanks Chelsea Staff and Players After Firing

Sacked Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has released a statement thanking those at the club who helped him win the Premier League and FA Cup before he was replaced at the helm by Maurizio Sarri last week.

Conte's Chelsea stay started in bright fashion, but after winning the Premier League in his first season, his departure from Stamford Bridge was ultimately awkward and drawn-out. Nevertheless, he released a statement via the League Managers' Association (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) on Monday, which read:

"I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together.

"To the players, whose talent and commitment was so important to our successes, I thank them for everything. It has been a pleasure working with them every day.

"To my staff, who always worked so hard, I must say thank you and well done for their professionalism and dedication throughout.

[...]"I hope Chelsea will continue to be successful and I wish everyone well for next season."

