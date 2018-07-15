Kane Suffers Ankle Injury After Bludgeon Brothers Attack at WWE Extreme Rules

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kane teamed with Daniel Bryan to unsuccessfully challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships, and he injured his ankle for his trouble.

The Big Red Machine suffered a broken ankle as the result of a pre-match attack backstage at Extreme Rules on Sunday, WWE announced:

Kane missed most of the match and arrived with a boot around his left ankle as Bryan was trying to fend off Rowan and Harper on his own:

Kane's presence wasn't enough for Team Hell No to walk away with the titles, though.

The injury is a good way to write Kane off WWE programming indefinitely. As enjoyable as the Team Hell No reunion was, it was only a stopgap to give Bryan something to do before he inevitably challenges for the WWE Championship or feuds with The Miz.

Kane, meanwhile, turned 51 in April, and he's running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. He's no longer a full-time wrestler, so it was only a matter of time before his focus shifted away from WWE and back to his other pursuits.