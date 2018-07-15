Ronda Rousey Jumps Barricade, Destroys Mickie James at WWE Extreme Rules

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey wasn't content to remain a spectator during Alexa Bliss' match against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Rousey purchased a front-row ticket for the pay-per-view. Her anger boiled over and she jumped the ringside barricade as Bliss and Mickie James teamed up to attack Natalya, who was in Jax's corner. Rousey unloaded on James both inside and outside the ring:

Rousey was unable to get her hands on Bliss, though, and Bliss successfully defended the Raw Women's Championship.

Rousey had to settle for a seat at Extreme Rules instead of a singles match because she was serving a 30-day suspension levied by Raw general manager Kurt Angle. Angle may be forced to act again after Rousey's actions Sunday.