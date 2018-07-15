How to Book Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam After Extreme Rules Return

Credit: WWE.com

At the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15, WWE did not book Ronda Rousey in a match. Instead, she was an audience member, similar to how John Cena was an "audience member" at WrestleMania 34.

How well this works as a storytelling device depends on how willing you are to suspend your disbelief. It worked a lot better when Earthquake debuted as crowd member in 1989. It also worked better when Savio Vega debuted as a crowd member in 1995. In both instances, the "audience members" weren't known to the general audience, which made it a pleasant surprise when they turned out to be plants. But when the "audience members" are also the biggest performers in the company, it takes the suspense away. Of course they're jumping the barrier and getting involved. It's the Chekhov's Gun principle at work.

Credit: WWE.com

This Rousey angle has also been compromised by WWE's awkward "suspension" of Rousey. WWE should have told the truth from the beginning; when Rousey first debuted, the company announced that Rousey was a full-time Raw Superstar. Fans were skeptical. Was she really going to be on the road, for hundreds of days per year, at every Raw, every PPV and every house show? It seemed, on its face, like a calculated attempt to demonstrate Rousey's commitment.

And over the past six months, that initial assessment has borne itself out. Yes, she's "full-time," so long as you discount her lengthy "suspensions," which will no doubt be extended after the interference at Extreme Rules. And yes, she's "suspended," so long as you discount the house shows she performs in, the public events she attends and the "crowd run-ins" like the one tonight. Clearly, Rousey is not a full-time Raw performer, because that would necessitate her being on Raw every Monday.

And thus, WWE must drop the suspension angle, as soon as possible; it's an insult to the audience's intelligence.

There's a lot of ways the company can keep Rousey on fans' minds even if she cannot be there every Monday. Have pre-taped segments. Have satellite interviews. Show her doing promotional events outside of the ring. But don't try to work the audience in a way that is so blatantly false. It's structurally lazy, and no one is falling for it.

Looking ahead, WWE should book Rousey in a Triple Threat with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax for SummerSlam. This will accomplish three things. First, it will allow Rousey to miss more Raw shows without hurting the bigger storyline. Jax and Bliss can carry most of the angle leading into August. As long as Rousey shows up at least every other week, she can keep her name in the mix.

Second, it takes pressure off Rousey as a performer. Though she is an unusually gifted performer, she is still green and still exceeding expectations. She only started doing this less than a year ago, and WWE would do well to remember that at all times. If her inexperience is exposed, the fans will not forget it easily. A Triple Threat allows Rousey to charge into the ring for the hot spots and roll out when the action slows down.

Credit: WWE.com

And third, a Triple Threat will allow Rousey to take a loss while simultaneously protecting her. It is going to be difficult, narratively speaking, to get Rousey to WrestleMania 35 without losing a single time. So if she's going to lose, a Triple Threat is the best circumstance for it. As long as she doesn't take the final pin, a loss can work in her benefit, especially if she is "robbed" in some underhanded manner. And this way, Rousey can still promote herself as "undefeated woman in 1-on-1 competition." That has a nice ring to it.

WWE continues, on the whole, to book their biggest female star excellently. They haven't overplayed their hand. They've made her look strong while not invulnerable, yet. But so much can go wrong, whether by bad matchmaking, bad angles or bad optics. And those cheers will turn to boos with just a few poor moves.