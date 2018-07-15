Jeff Hardy Attacked by Randy Orton After Extreme Rules Loss to Shinsuke Nakamura

JP Yim/Getty Images

Randy Orton made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules on Sunday night.

Orton arrived after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship. Whereas it seemed Orton would attack the new champion, he instead put his focus on Hardy. The Viper measured up a kick to Hardy's groin, adding to the former U.S. champ's dismay:

Orton's attack was a great piece of storytelling.

During the April 17 edition of SmackDown Live—the second night of the WWE Superstar Shake-up—Hardy interrupted what was set to be a match between Orton and Shelton Benjamin. Orton looked a bit miffed by the situation at the time:

Then, Hardy successfully defended the U.S. title against Orton at Backlash in May. Clearly, Orton hasn't forgotten that loss.

Regardless of whether he has any unfinished business with Nakamura, Hardy's problems are only beginning with Orton hot on his trail.