Report: Chelsea to Reject Barcelona, Real Madrid Transfer Offers for Eden Hazard

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea won't give up Eden Hazard without a fight.

The Telegraph's Matt Law reported Sunday the Blues are confident they can fend off Barcelona, Real Madrid and any other possible suitors for the Belgian winger. According to Law, Chelsea are prepared to give Hazard a new contract worth more than £300,000 per week.

Following Belgium's 2-0 win over England in the third-place game of the 2018 World Cup, Hazard expressed a willingness to consider his future at Stamford Bridge, per Law:

"I will go on holiday and ask myself the right questions. After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something different. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. For my career, certainly after this World Cup, I'm at a moment where I might change."

Hazard also cryptically told reporters, "You all know my preferred destination," regarding his next move.

Law reported Chelsea's valuation of more than £200 million could present a major roadblock in any transfer. Hazard had 12 goals and four assists in 28 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, and he was one of the top players at the World Cup:

Not to mention, Chelsea wouldn't have much time to line up a replacement. The transfer window closes Aug. 9, which is over three full weeks earlier than deadline day traditionally was in England.

Should Hazard choose to take a much-needed vacation after the World Cup, that could prolong any negotiations with Real Madrid, Barcelona or another club.

Even if they stand to collect a world-record fee for Hazard, Chelsea could balk at executing the transfer without a firm plan for how to reinvest the transfer revenue. The Blues wouldn't want to end up like Barcelona, who failed to secure a transfer for Philippe Coutinho after selling Neymar and instead had to settle for Ousmane Dembele.