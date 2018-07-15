LeBron James Shows Up to 2018 NBA Summer League Wearing Lakers Shorts

LeBron James Shows Up to 2018 NBA Summer League Wearing Lakers ShortsJuly 15, 2018
Basketball fans got a taste of LeBron James in purple and gold as he donned Los Angeles Lakers shorts while attending NBA Summer League action Sunday.
The Lakers played the Detroit Pistons to open Sunday's action in Las Vegas.
Los Angeles formally announced James' signing Monday but have yet to hold an official press conference in which James is unveiled with a Lakers jersey in hand aside from the picture accompanying the news of his signing.
According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, the Lakers will reveal a new uniform ahead of the 2018-19 season that could bring a return to the iconic drop shadow to the player numbers. The jerseys will evoke memories of the "Showtime" Lakers of Magic Johnson, Pat Riley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
It's an appropriate move given James' arrival this summer.
