Barcelona Transfer News: Ajax Reportedly Set Fee for Frenkie de Jong

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 13: Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the Club Friendly match between Ajax v Anderlecht at the Olympisch Stadion on July 13, 2018 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Cees van Hoogdalem/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong has a hefty price tag after Ajax set a fee of £44.2 million for the 21-year-old, according to Sport (h/t Joe Short of the Sunday Express).

Barca have scouted the versatile youngster, per Short, but may be put off by the demands of the Eredivisie club.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    World. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    World Football logo
    World Football

    World. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    via B/R Shop

    Umtiti and Dembele Are World Champions

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Umtiti and Dembele Are World Champions

    Patricia Martínez
    via sport

    France Are World Cup Champions 🏆

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    France Are World Cup Champions 🏆

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca and Madrid Simply Have to Sign Mbappe

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca and Madrid Simply Have to Sign Mbappe

    Hugo Cerezo
    via MARCA in English