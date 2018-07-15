Barcelona Transfer News: Ajax Reportedly Set Fee for Frenkie de Jong

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona target Frenkie de Jong has a hefty price tag after Ajax set a fee of £44.2 million for the 21-year-old, according to Sport (h/t Joe Short of the Sunday Express).

Barca have scouted the versatile youngster, per Short, but may be put off by the demands of the Eredivisie club.

