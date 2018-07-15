2022 World Cup Odds: France Favored to Repeat as Champion in Latest Lines

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Paul Pogba of France celebrates victory with mother Yeo and brothers Mathias and Florentin during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2018 FIFA World Cup winners France have been named as favourites for the 2022 edition of the tournament by Bovada Official (h/t OddsShark):

Les Bleus will enter the next World Cup in Qatar as holders after beating Croatia 4-2 in Sunday's final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    World. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    World. Champions. Get Your Gear 🏆🛒

    via B/R Shop

    Celebrate France with Championship Gear 🏆⬇️

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Celebrate France with Championship Gear 🏆⬇️

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Pussy Riot Invade Pitch in World Cup Final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pussy Riot Invade Pitch in World Cup Final

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldinho Crashes Closing Ceremony

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Ronaldinho Crashes Closing Ceremony

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report