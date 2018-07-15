2022 World Cup Odds: France Favored to Repeat as Champion in Latest Lines

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

2018 FIFA World Cup winners France have been named as favourites for the 2022 edition of the tournament by Bovada Official (h/t OddsShark):

Les Bleus will enter the next World Cup in Qatar as holders after beating Croatia 4-2 in Sunday's final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.