NBA Summer League: Collin Sexton Drops 18 Points as Cavaliers Beat Raptors

Bart Young/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton has been one of the most exciting players in the 2018 NBA Summer League, and that continued in his team's 82-68 quarterfinal win over the Toronto Raptors.

The guard finished with 18 points and six assists Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

While the No. 8 pick of the 2018 NBA draft entered the day averaging 18.4 points and 3.2 assists per game in five contests, he showcased a wider skill set in this one.

The only concern was his shooting, as he finished 6-of-14 from the field, including 0-of-2 from three. Still, he has shown enough to believe more of these attempts will fall when it matters.

Sexton looked good early with eight points in the first half, including the first basket of the game:

Although he was slowed down by an eye injury, he returned in the second half to turn a two-point deficit into a rout for Cleveland. Toronto led 39-37 at halftime, but the visitors were outscored 21-4 in the third quarter.

There is no doubt Sexton was a big part of this turnaround, as he finished plus-21 on the court for the game. His ability to attack the basket was also on display:

He and John Holland (23 points) helped Cleveland come away with a relatively easy victory over the Raptors.

The Cavs will keep their tournament going in the semifinals against defending summer league champions Los Angeles Lakers.