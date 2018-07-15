Chauncey Billups: My Desire Is to One Day Run a Team ... Try to Build a Champion

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, former Detroit Pistons player Chauncey Billups addresses the media in Auburn Hills, Mich. A person familiar with the negotiations says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is meeting for the second straight day with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a front office position. Gilbert could be close to offering a job to Billups, said the person who spoke Wednesday, June 21, 2017, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Chauncey Billups turned down an opportunity to run the Cleveland Cavaliers a year ago.

That doesn't mean his post-playing plans have changed.

"My desire is to one day run a team, be in a front office and try to build a champion," Billups told Noah Trister of the Associated Press. "I know that I will, and I know I'm going to do a good job. When that opportunity presents itself, and it's a good opportunity, I'll be ready to go."

Billups, 41, has no NBA front-office experience. He has worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN since his playing career ended in 2014. 

        

