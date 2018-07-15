Chauncey Billups: My Desire Is to One Day Run a Team ... Try to Build a Champion

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Chauncey Billups turned down an opportunity to run the Cleveland Cavaliers a year ago.

That doesn't mean his post-playing plans have changed.

"My desire is to one day run a team, be in a front office and try to build a champion," Billups told Noah Trister of the Associated Press. "I know that I will, and I know I'm going to do a good job. When that opportunity presents itself, and it's a good opportunity, I'll be ready to go."

Billups, 41, has no NBA front-office experience. He has worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN since his playing career ended in 2014.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.