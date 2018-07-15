Chelsea Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Cesc Fabregas Swap Rumoured

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly raised interest in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and it's suggested the Blues could look to use Cesc Fabregas as a makeweight in the deal.

Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) reported Chelsea have waded into the Milinkovic-Savic saga after appointing Maurizo Sarri as successor to Antonio Conte.

The Blues will also be boosted by claims Lazio would sell the Serbia international for €130 million (£115 million), less than was being touted prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Sarri took little time to announce his first signing as Chelsea boss and reunite with former Napoli talisman Jorginho, a string-pulling midfielder acquired for an initial €57 million (£50.4 million), per Football Italia.

Just how likely it is that the club drop a nine-figure sum on another Serie A midfielder is up for debate, though Milinkovic-Savic's swashbuckling style perhaps complements Jorginho's passsing.

Tifo Football looked at the Serbia international's dribble-heavy approach, combining a tall, lanky frame with footwork that's unbecoming of one boasting his dimensions:

Chelsea will have competition in the race, though, as Corriere dello Sport (via AS, h/t Football Espana) reported Milinkovic-Savic's agent, former Chelsea forward Mateja Kezman, met with Lazio owner Claudio Lotito.

There, it's suggested Kezman told the club figurehead Real Madrid are ready to pay €155 million (£137 million), although that conflicts with reports that Lazio would be willing to settle for a fee £20 million lower.

Chelsea have missed the goalscoring contributions of Frank Lampard in recent years and will wish they kept hold of Manchester City hero Kevin De Bruyne, but Football Radars pointed to Milinkovic-Savic as another classy alternative:

The difference in the Serb's case is that Chelsea will have to pay an extortionate amount to get their hands on this midfield gem, who impressed for his country despite their group-stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea failing to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League, having finished fifth in the Premier League last season, will also hurt their chances of signing one of this summer's must-watch targets.