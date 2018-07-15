Unai Emery Has Reportedly 'Asked' Arsenal to Sign Barcelona's Andre Gomes

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly "asked" the club to sign Barcelona's Andre Gomes.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), Emery wants the Gunners to recruit the Portuguese midfielder, though they are yet to make an offer for him.

Barca are hoping to have Gomes' exit handled before they start their pre-season tour on July 24, and as such it's said they could be the ones to approach Arsenal regarding the transfer.



