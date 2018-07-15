Liverpool Transfer News: New Alisson Bid Reported Amid Real, Chelsea Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an improved offer for AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker worth £61.9 million, but Real Madrid and Chelsea are also said to be interested.

La Reppublica (h/t James Walters of the Daily Express) reported Roma are holding out for a higher fee for their stopper, however, and included quotes from sporting director Monchi, who said:

“The will to sell Alisson depends on Roma.

“We always evaluate what comes in and decide for the good of Roma above all. I don’t want to talk about replacements, because Alisson hasn’t left. If that moment comes, we’ll think about it.

“Is there a deadline? Everything has its time, if it’s August 5 at 3am… Everything has its time.”

