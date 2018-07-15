Liverpool Transfer News: New Alisson Bid Reported Amid Real, Chelsea Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

ROME, ITALY - MAY 02: Alisson Becker of AS Roma during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.S. Roma and Liverpool at Stadio Olimpico on May 2, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an improved offer for AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker worth £61.9 million, but Real Madrid and Chelsea are also said to be interested.

La Reppublica (h/t James Walters of the Daily Express) reported Roma are holding out for a higher fee for their stopper, however, and included quotes from sporting director Monchi, who said:

“The will to sell Alisson depends on Roma.

“We always evaluate what comes in and decide for the good of Roma above all. I don’t want to talk about replacements, because Alisson hasn’t left. If that moment comes, we’ll think about it.

“Is there a deadline? Everything has its time, if it’s August 5 at 3am… Everything has its time.”

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

