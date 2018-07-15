Jurgen Klopp Hints Daniel Sturridge Could Stay at Liverpool Amid Exit Rumours

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said Daniel Sturridge still has a future at Anfield amid speculation he could leave the club this summer.

According to Carl Markham of Press Association Sport (h/t MailOnline), Sturridge—who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion—has been linked with Sevilla and Besiktas, but Klopp hinted he might stay put when he spoke after a goalless draw with Bury in a pre-season friendly:

"It's funny, this is my third pre-season and every year we talk about the same things! It's no problem. I always said there is a future, it's about what we do in the moment.

"At the moment it's all good and we don't have to make decisions. I don't think about my players like this—like, maybe he's in or out."

Though he did not get on the scoresheet during his 45 minutes on Saturday, Sturridge has looked quite good in pre-season and scored two goals against Chester, which prompted football journalist Leanne Prescott to reaffirm her admiration of the striker:

The 28-year-old used to be a key player for the Reds, but has fallen out of favour in recent years due to a combination of injuries and the emergence of Roberto Firmino as an outstanding first choice in Klopp's fluid attacking system.

When he departed for West Brom in January, football writer Joel Rabinowitz reflected on his time at Anfield:

Sturridge made just six appearances for the Baggies, though, all but one of which were brief cameos.

It's difficult to imagine the forward earning a significant amount of minutes if he remains at Liverpool next season. But given that Danny Ings has reportedly decided to move on in search of game time for himself this summer, the Reds may need to keep Sturridge to ensure they have enough cover for Firmino.

If the striker does stay, he'll need to take every opportunity he's given to revive his stalling career while he's still relatively young.