Liverpool Transfer News: Lyon President Offers Nabil Fekir Lifeline Amid Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has given Liverpool renewed hope in their efforts to sign Nabil Fekir after conceding the collapsed deal could be revived this summer.

The Lyon figurehead spoke to Le 10 Sport (h/t James Walters of the Daily Express) and said there's a chance the Reds could still get their hands on the player after an agreed deal was called off in June:

"It seems to me that Liverpool could come back in.

"That's what I've read in the press, but I've not been told anything.

"His transfer failed in June, but he hasn't been affected by it. He is focused on the World Cup, and he still has his heart in Lyon. Nabil is much closer to Lyon today than he was when we talked to Liverpool.

"Maybe he will go to Liverpool, or another club, but if he stays at Lyon, it will be a great year for him and for us."

Journalist Mootaz Chehade recently offered an update on Liverpool's dealings and reported that while a goalkeeper is one of their priorities, the Fekir move remains in their plans:

A pre-existing knee injury revealed during his Liverpool medical was at the root of the £53 million deal falling apart, with Aulas having fought hard for Fekir's Lyon future prior to that.

The club president now seems more open to the move materialising, and the Mirror's David Maddock reported they already have a replacement in mind:

The news comes after Liverpool wrapped up the signing of winger Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City on Friday, providing manager Jurgen Klopp with some of the wide cover that was lacking last term.

But the club are still hunting their successor to January departure Philippe Coutinho, now at Barcelona, and Fekir has been touted as precisely that: a creative talent more comfortable playing through the middle.

Ibrahim Mustapha and Alex Richards of the Mirror recently broke down the specifics of the seemingly not-yet-lost transfer saga, which could yet see Liverpool come back in for his signature:

Negotiations are sure to escalate after Fekir returns from international duty with France at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he's hoping to have an impact in Sunday's final against Croatia.

Discovery of the knee injury means Liverpool might be less inclined to invest so prominently in Fekir, which is why Maddock's report asserted they would now seek to pay any transfer fee over the course of a five-year contract.

Liverpool have already spent in excess of £100 million to sign Naby Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri this summer, but the addition of Fekir could send their expenditure spiralling once more.