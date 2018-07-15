NBA Summer League: Jaren Jackson Jr. Shows 2-Way Prowess, Grayson Allen Sits Out

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Jaren Jackson Jr. showed two-way prowess but struggled at times during the Memphis Grizzlies' 92-86 win against the Utah Jazz in Saturday's Las Vegas Summer League game.

With Grayson Allen sitting out for rest, Jackson was the most prominent player on the court. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft was coming off a solid performance on Thursday with 16 points and six rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz did a good job of limiting Jackson's opportunities. He was held to just six field-goal attempts, his fewest in a game all summer, but did make them count with nine points.

Jackson also contributed in other ways by grabbing nine rebounds and blocking seven shots:

One problem for Jackson against the Jazz was foul trouble. The 18-year-old was whistled for four personal fouls in just 24 minutes of action.

With Jackson struggling to find his rhythm, Memphis' second-round pick Jevon Carter picked up the slack with a game-high 26 points and made 11 of his 22 field-goal attempts.

This season is going to be a work-in progress for Jackson, but he's shown there is tremendous potential for him to become Memphis' new face of the franchise. His ability to shoot with touch will make him difficult for opposing teams to defend because of his length.

Jackson's up-and-down effort on Saturday likely won't be his final outing this summer. The Grizzlies are headed to the quarterfinals of the summer-league postseason, giving him at least one more game before getting ready for training camp.