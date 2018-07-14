NBA Summer League: Donte DiVincenzo Struggles; Furkan Korkmaz Shines in Win

NBA Summer League: Donte DiVincenzo Struggles; Furkan Korkmaz Shines in WinJuly 15, 2018
Despite the presence of first-round picks Donte DiVincenzo and Zhaire Smith on the court, Furkan Korkmaz once again stole the spotlight in the Phiadelphia 76ers' 91-89 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in summer-league action on Saturday.
Korkmaz has been a scoring weapon for the Sixers this summer. He led all Philadelphia players with 19 points and went 2-of-5 from three-point range, gave the team the lead with a three-point play in the final seconds and showed off his ability to run the floor with the ball:
Even though Smith didn't have a game that will go on his career reel, the former Texas Tech standout used his all-around ability to create a three-point play for the 76ers:
Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer offered high praise for Smith during a game which he only made three of his 11 shot attempts:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
.@zhaire_smith makes about three to four plays a game where you say, ‘Man, he’s going to be good!”
DiVincenzo, appearing in just his second summer game, has left a lot to be desired in the early stage of his career. Signed to his rookie deal Tuesday, the Bucks guard had one point on 0-of-5 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 16 minutes.
Matt Velazquez @Matt_Velazquez
Donte DiVincenzo with an airball 3 on a catch-and-shoot. He's tried 3 treys in summer league and all have been short. Two have been airballs. Rusty.
Christian Wood led all scorers with a double-double consisting of 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks. The 22-year-old came into this contest averaging a double-double, so this was normal territory for him this summer.
The Sixers' win keeps their summer-league season alive, with a trip to the quarterfinals next on their schedule.
