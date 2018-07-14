NBA Summer League: Donte DiVincenzo Struggles; Furkan Korkmaz Shines in Win

Despite the presence of first-round picks Donte DiVincenzo and Zhaire Smith on the court, Furkan Korkmaz once again stole the spotlight in the Phiadelphia 76ers' 91-89 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in summer-league action on Saturday. 

Korkmaz has been a scoring weapon for the Sixers this summer. He led all Philadelphia players with 19 points and went 2-of-5 from three-point range, gave the team the lead with a three-point play in the final seconds and showed off his ability to run the floor with the ball:

Even though Smith didn't have a game that will go on his career reel, the former Texas Tech standout used his all-around ability to create a three-point play for the 76ers:

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer offered high praise for Smith during a game which he only made three of his 11 shot attempts:

DiVincenzo, appearing in just his second summer game, has left a lot to be desired in the early stage of his career. Signed to his rookie deal Tuesday, the Bucks guard had one point on 0-of-5 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 16 minutes. 

Christian Wood led all scorers with a double-double consisting of 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks. The 22-year-old came into this contest averaging a double-double, so this was normal territory for him this summer. 

The Sixers' win keeps their summer-league season alive, with a trip to the quarterfinals next on their schedule. 

