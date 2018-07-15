UFC Fight Night 133: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It wasn't always riveting television, but it was enough to get Junior dos Santos back in the win column.

Behind that familiar jab, Dos Santos outstruck Blagoy Ivanov over five rounds to take an unsuspenseful unanimous decision.

Both men appeared a little slow of foot, and the output frequently lagged. Last week's flatline between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou was the latest reminder that heavyweight bouts are not all knockouts. This wasn't that bad, but it didn't wash that spectacle out of memory, either.

Ivanov is a bit of a plodding fighter in any case, a Sambo master who prefers to wait on the counter than lead the dance. He didn't land nearly as many shots as Dos Santos, who himself seemed slow coming off his extended off time. Cigano did land some decent combinations, but the sharp, higher-volume boxing that helped him make his name no longer seems to live here.

Ultimately Dos Santos used his jab to control distance and further deter Ivanov's takedown attempts, which were unlikely anyway given Ivanov's size disadvantage and Dos Santos' great takedown defense.

There were times when Ivanov didn't seem to want to be in there anymore, but Dos Santos was unable to oblige him. No need to dress this one up as anything other than what it was, which was a plodding contest that played out and ended in predictable fashion. They can't all be amazing.

Ivanov deserved to be there and he deserves to be here again. His UFC didn't go the way he might have wanted, but anyone who comes back from being stabbed in the heart is super tough in my book. Here's hoping the Bulgarian gets another shot.

Meanwhile, after the fight the supremely likable Dos Santos told broadcaster Jimmy Smith that "a rematch with [Stipe] Miocic would be very welcome." Miocic just lost the title last week to Daniel Cormier, so he may be in need of a dance partner. Dos Santos may be the underdog in that contest but the former champ showed Saturday he's earned the chance to give it a go.