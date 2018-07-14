NBA Summer League 2018: Saturday Scores and Highlights from Las Vegas Results

David Dow/Getty Images

Following an eight-game slate of consolation games Friday, single-elimination action resumed Saturday at the Las Vegas Summer League as 12 teams looked to punch tickets to the quarterfinals.

The No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers were off with their spots in the final eight already booked, but prized prospects like Wendell Carter Jr., Collin Sexton and Jaren Jackson Jr. were all in action with their sights set on advancing.

Here's a look at the day's biggest takeaways. The updated bracket can be viewed at the league's official website.

Saturday Schedule and Results

Detroit Pistons def. Chicago Bulls, 72-66

Cleveland Cavaliers def. Houston Rockets, 92-87

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Saturday's Takeaways

Antonio Blakeney Makes Another Compelling Case for Bench Role

Antonio Blakeney is a walking bucket.

The LSU product entered Saturday's quarterfinal tilt averaging a sixth-ranked 20.3 points per game in Vegas, and he continued to fill it up against the Detroit Pistons with 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three.

That's the kind of microwave scoring the Bulls need to bolster a second unit that includes Cameron Payne, Denzel Valentine and Justin Holiday.

"He's a guy when you are struggling to put the ball in the basket, he can go by his man and he can create," Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said, per Bulls.com's Sam Smith. "We didn't have a lot of those guys last year who can get by their man like that."

Defensive deficiencies will likely give Hoiberg pause when it comes to giving Blakeney bigger minutes off the bench, but his irrational confidence and ability to score from all three levels should make him a contender for a more significant role when training camp starts.

Sexton Will Transform Cavs' Pace, Style of Play

The Cleveland Cavaliers ranked 12th in pace (100.45 possessions per 48 minutes) a season ago, and it stands to reason that number will rise throughout the 2018-19 season.

LeBron James is gone—leaving a massive playmaking void—and speedy rookie Collin Sexton figures to assume a heavy share of the ball-handling responsibilities.



And based on Sexton's 17-point performance Saturday, it looks like the Cavs will be a run-first operation.

The former Alabama point guard thrives when he can grab rebounds and run in the open floor, gliding around defenders while making the hardwood his personal slalom course.

In Cleveland, that style should be a natural fit as head coach Tyronn Lue searches for a new offensive identity.

The Cavaliers aren't replete with playmakers to begin with, which means it will behoove them to run as often as possible in hopes of carving out offense early in the shot clock. If they can't, half-court sets might grow stagnant with Kevin Love as their only other real anchor.

The good news is Sexton is a heady floor general with rocket-fueled quicks that will send defenders scrambling.