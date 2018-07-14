Manchester United Transfer News: Luke Shaw Reportedly Rejects Everton Move

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has reportedly rejected the chance to move to Everton in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are willing to sell the 23-year-old, but he is not interested in joining Marco Silva's side, according to Duncan Castles for The Times.

Shaw moved to Manchester United from Southampton as an 18-year-old in 2014. At the time he was viewed as one of the most exciting young defenders in European football.

His career was disrupted by a double leg fracture in 2015. Since then he has failed to live up to expectations and has been unable to force his way into the team on a regular basis.

Manager Jose Mourinho used him sparingly last season, and he has been openly critical of the defender. Shaw made just 13 starts in all competitions for the Red Devils. However, the defender appears keen to remain at the club.

Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News explained how he's been in training over the summer break:

The defender has been accused of being overweight in the past, but he posted an update on his preparations for pre-season on July 6:

Shaw still has work to do to convince Mourinho, but he may be encouraged by the club's lack of options at left-back.

Ashley Young was the club's first choice last season. The 33-year-old has been part of the England squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad and will likely miss the start of pre-season training.

Daley Blind was another option, but Manchester United have agreed to sell the Dutchman to Ajax, per Simon Stone of BBC Sport. Versatile full-back Matteo Darmian could also depart to Inter Milan, per the Mirror's David Anderson.

The Red Devils were interested in signing Alex Sandro from Juventus but have been put off by his €60 million (£53 million) price tag, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, who also noted the club could offer Shaw a new contract as he is in the final year of his deal.

Shaw may get the chance to impress Mourinho during the club's pre-season tour of the United States in Young's expected absence.

He looks to have plenty of work to do to establish himself as the club's first choice. If he can maintain his fitness and find his best form, he could still have a future at the club.