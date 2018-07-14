Chelsea Transfer News: Thibaut Courtois Discusses Exit Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spoke about his future on Saturday after helping Belgium beat England 2-0 to finish third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Courtois has just a year left on his current deal and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. He said his options are open and did not rule out staying at Stamford Bridge, per Marca:

"Now I'm going to talk to my agent to see what the possibilities are.

"All options are open for me. I may also stay at Chelsea. People always complain that players don't comply with their contracts, but maybe they do.

"I don't think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don't sign. But maybe [staying] is possible, because I like it in London."

Chelsea and Real Madrid have held talks over a summer move for Courtois. The Spanish giants are willing to offer a five-year deal. The Blues will turn to Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker if he does move, per Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness).

The Belgian is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. He has won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup during his time at Chelsea.

He is only 26 but has already become his country's most capped goalkeeper. Journalist Kristof Terreur shared his international record:

Chelsea would be loath to lose a player of such quality and experience, but if he fails to extend his current contract, they may have to sell to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

A move to Real Madrid would see Courtois take over from first choice Keylor Navas. Los Blancos appear to have been searching for a new goalkeeper for some time. In 2015 they came close to a move for Manchester United's David De Gea, only for the deal to break down at the last moment.

Mark Lovell at ESPN FC offered his view of Navas:

Courtois appears undecided about his future, and Chelsea may hope the club's new manager, Maurizio Sarri, can help keep him at the club. Sarri replaced Antonio Conte at the helm on Saturday, per the club's official website.