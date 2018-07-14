Joe Pavelski Leads, Stephen Curry Tied for 19th at American Century Championship

Lance Iversen/Associated Press

The 2018 American Century Championship continued in Lake Tahoe, California, on Saturday, with Joe Pavelski taking the lead into the final round.

There is no shortage of star power in Tahoe, as many sports legends and stars from today's leagues are showing what they can do on the course. It hasn't always been pretty, but the competition has been entertaining regardless.

Below is a look at how things stand after Saturday's action.

2018 American Century Championship Leaderboard—Round 2

1. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks (48 totals points/23 points in Round 2)

2. Mark Mulder, former MLB pitcher (47/31)

3. Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback (44/26)

4. Trent Dilfer, former NFL QB (43/19)

T5. Mark Rypien, former NFL QB (39/18)

T5. Mardy Fish, former tennis player (39/22)

7. Ray Allen, former NBA All-Star (38/24)

8. Jeremy Roenick, former NHL All-Star (36/17)

T9. Bret Saberhagen, former MLB pitcher (35/18)

T9. John Smoltz, former Atlanta Braves pitcher (35/14)

*Full leaderboard can be viewed on the American Century Championship's official website.

Saturday's pairings created some interesting groups. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was paired with NBA three-point king Ray Allen and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer was in a group with former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis.

And nine-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley were together while battling to avoid last place.

Curry started the day in a tie for eighth place, but a tough start to the round saw him begin to fall down the leaderboard a bit. He shot four-over through the first six holes, and it took him until the par-four eighth hole to get his first birdie of the day.

And yes, Curry did find a time to break out his signature shimmy:

Golf was the main event, but the two-time NBA MVP also found time to get buckets:

Meanwhile, Rodgers got off to a similar start, shooting a four-over on the front nine. It was on the back nine, though, where he managed to gain some ground with two birdies. He finished the round tied with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen for 11th place with 33 points.

Romo put himself in solid positioning with a strong second round. He nabbed a pair of birdies to go two-under on the front nine to help him climb the leaderboard. By the end of the day, he had worked himself into third place.

As for Barkley, he and Ware traded spots near the bottom of the leaderboard during the day. But ultimately, it is Sir Charles who enters the final round in last place (-63) after Ware (-60) managed to create a little bit of separation as the day went on by limiting the damage to just a bogey (rather than double bogey) on some occasions.

Meanwhile, Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie had a chance to work on his trick-shot game, via 18Birdies App:

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson even managed to show off his hands:

The action starts back up for the final round on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.