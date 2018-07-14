NBA Summer League 2018: Updated Las Vegas Schedule, Standings and Top Stats

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The 2018 Las Vegas Summer League is quickly drawing to a close. All 30 NBA teams are represented in Vegas this year, and they each played three games prior to a playoff. Teams were seeded one through 30 and thrown into a five-round tournament, with the top two seeds (the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers) receiving byes.

The first round is in the books, and the second round continues on Saturday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will run through Tuesday.

Here's a look at the updated Vegas schedule, the latest standings and some notable top stats.

Updated Las Vegas Schedule

Saturday, July 14: Second Round

4 p.m. ET at the Cox Pavilion on NBATV: Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls (Game 70)

4:30 p.m. ET at the Thomas and Mack Center on ESPN2: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets (Game 71)

6 p.m. ET at the Cox Pavilion on NBATV: Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets (Game 72)

6:30 p.m. ET at the Thomas and Mack Center on ESPN2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (Game 73)

8:30 p.m. ET at the Thomas and Mack Center on ESPN2: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Game 74)

10:30 p.m. ET at the Thomas and Mack Center on ESPN2: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (Game 75)

Sunday, July 15: Quarterfinals

4 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit/Chicago winner (Game 76)

6 p.m. ET: Cleveland/Houston winner vs. Toronto/Charlotte winner (Game 77)

8 p.m. ET: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami/Boston winner (Game 78)

10 p.m. ET: Philadelphia/Milwaukee winner vs. Memphis/Utah winner (Game 79)

Monday, July 16: Semifinals

8:30 p.m. ET: Game 76 winner vs. Game 77 winner

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 78 winner vs. Game 79 winner

Tuesday, July 17: Championship

10 p.m. ET: Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

All quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will take place at the Thomas and Mack Center and be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The championship will be on ESPN.

Standings

1. Houston Rockets: 4-0

2. Los Angeles Lakers: 4-0

3. Portland Trail Blazers: 4-0

4. Phoenix Suns: 4-1

5. Boston Celtics: 3-1

6. Charlotte Hornets: 3-1

7. Cleveland Cavaliers: 3-1

8. Denver Nuggets: 3-2

9. Dallas Mavericks: 3-2

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: 3-2

11. Oklahoma City Thunder: 3-2

12. Atlanta Hawks: 3-3

13. Chicago Bulls: 2-2

14. Detroit Pistons: 2-2

15. Memphis Grizzlies: 2-2

16. Miami Heat: 2-2

17. Milwaukee Bucks: 2-2

18. Utah Jazz: 2-2

19. Orlando Magic: 2-3

20. Indiana Pacers: 2-3

21. New Orleans Pelicans: 2-3

22. New York Knicks: 2-3

23. Sacramento Kings: 2-3

24. Los Angeles Clippers: 2-4

25. Philadelphia 76ers: 1-3

26. Toronto Raptors: 1-3

27. Golden State Warriors: 1-4

28. San Antonio Spurs: 1-4

29. Washington Wizards: 1-4

30. Brooklyn Nets: 0-5

Note that standings include playoff and consolation games.

Top Stats

Points Per Game

Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins averaged 24.0 points in two summer-league games to lead all players. The Hawks' 2017 first-round draft pick was excellent during his rookie year, posting 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per night.

After coming off the bench for most of the season, Collins should be the team's starting power forward from day one for the 2018-19 campaign.

Some other notable scoring figures include 22.5 points per game from Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard Josh Hart and 21.3 points per game from New York Knicks rookie forward Kevin Knox. The latter player's efforts are particularly impressive considering that he's just 18 years old.

Field-Goal Percentage

Technically, the leading field-goal percentage this summer was 100 percent, but it's not exactly fair to call players who made anywhere from just one to four baskets the top performers for this stat.

So this is a bit of a subjective honor, but Knicks rookie big man Mitchell Robinson made 30 of his 45 shots in five games for a 66.7 field-goal percentage. The second-round pick looked promising in five games and might turn out to be the steal of the draft.

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. was also efficient, hitting 63 percent of his shots en route to 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Rebounds Per Game

Former Duke big man Amile Jefferson is trying to catch on with an NBA team, having never stepped foot on an association court during the regular season (he has put in time in the G-League). That may change after a solid summer-league performance, as he was a beast on the boards thanks to 12.6 per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic, who could play a more integral part in his team's rotation next season, also fared well with 20.5 points and 12.5 boards in two games.

Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez is a promising young prospect and showed his talents in Las Vegas, posting 12.0 rebounds per night in addition to 18.3 points on 50 percent shooting.

Assists Per Game

Two players are tied at 8.0 assists per game to lead Vegas: Wade Baldwin IV of the Portland Trail Blazers and Frank Mason III of the Sacramento Kings.

Baldwin has played sparingly off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies and Blazers over the course of two seasons, but he's been impressive this summer thanks to his 14.5 points per game on 55 percent shooting in addition to his assist totals.

Mason, the 2017 Naismith Player of the Year, was a backup guard for the Kings and averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 assists in 18.9 minutes.

Chris Chiozza, a former University of Florida guard, is next with 7.4 assists. He is best known for his game-winning overtime shot against Wisconsin in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2017 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Steals and Blocks Per Game

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. and free agent Derrick Walton Jr. led all players with three steals per game.

The former excelled last season as the Mavs' starting floor general, averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists. He's one of the more exciting young players in the game and should form a fantastic backcourt with rookie guard Luka Doncic, who the Mavs just traded for during the 2018 NBA draft.

Walton, meanwhile, is now a free agent after the Miami Heat withdrew their qualifying offer on Wednesday, per Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post.

Mitchell Robinson has excelled on both ends of the floor: In addition to his efficient offensive display, the 20-year-old big man averaged four blocks per night to lead all players.

He capped off his Vegas Summer League performance with a 14-point, 12-rebound, five-block effort in a 102-83 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Figures are via NBA.com