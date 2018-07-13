Al Harrington, Trilogy Beat Killer 3s in BIG3 League Basketball

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The BIG3 returned to action on Friday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and there was no shortage of storylines.

This week's slate put the final two undefeated teams up against each other, with a pair of teams also entering play still looking for their first victories. Among the winless squads entering Week 4: reigning champs Trilogy.

Below is a look at Friday's action.

BIG3 Schedule/Results — Week 4

Trilogy (1-3) 52, Killer 3's (1-3) 39

3's Company (3-1) 50, Ball Hogs (1-3) 40

Tri-State (3-0) vs. 3 Headed Monsters (3-0), 8 p.m. ET

Power (2-1) vs. Ghost Ballers (0-3), 9 p.m. ET

Trilogy 52, Killer 3's 39

It took the reigning champs four weeks to finally put one in the win column, but they used a strong second half to end their losing streak at three.

The Killer 3's found themselves playing short-handed nearly from the start of the game. In a 3-0 game in the opening minutes, Metta World Peace was handed a technical and ejected from the game for punting the basketball:

The former NBA All-Star entered the game averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through the first three weeks.

Once the action got going, however, it was a tight battle throughout before Trilogy pulled away with a 16-2 run to end the game.

Al Harrington led the way for Trilogy, going off for 19 points and five rebounds. He did have help, though, as James White (12 points and six rebounds) and Derrick Byars (13 points) both reached double-figures as well.

On the other side, Josh Powell (14 points and five rebounds) and Stephen Jackson (11 points, eight rebounds and two assists) kept the Killer 3's in the game despite losing a key player nearly from the start.

3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 40

The Ball Hogs managed to get their first win of the season last week, but on this day, a well-balanced effort from 3's Company was too much to overcome.

Early on, this contest was as tight as possible, with the two teams battling to see who would take the lead into halftime after being tied at 24 points apiece. But after the break, it was 3's Company that came out with more juice.

Led by DerMarr Johnson (15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal), 3's Company had three different players reach double-figures and five players with at least six points. Baron Davis (10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal) and Andre Emmett (10 points, three rebounds and two assists) were among the contributors.

The Ball Hogs had three players in double-figures as well—but they just didn't get enough help from the rest of the roster. Jermaine Taylor (14 points) led his team in scoring on this night. Fan favorite Brian Scalabrine added three points and four rebounds.