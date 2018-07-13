Real Madrid Say They Have No Plans for Neymar Bid After Cristiano Ronaldo Exit

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

For the second time in recent weeks, Real Madrid have denied interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. There is no plan to make an offer for the Brazil international, even after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus on Tuesday.

The Spanish club has issued a statement on its official website:

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player.



"The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance."

