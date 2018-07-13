Real Madrid Say They Have No Plans for Neymar Bid After Cristiano Ronaldo Exit

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 14: Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, Neymar Jr (R), of Paris Saint Germain competes for the ball with Isco Alarcon of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Round of 16 (1st leg) match between Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 14 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

For the second time in recent weeks, Real Madrid have denied interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. There is no plan to make an offer for the Brazil international, even after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus on Tuesday. 

The Spanish club has issued a statement on its official website:

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player.

"The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance."

   

