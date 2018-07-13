Chase Utley Reportedly Will Retire After 2018 Season with Dodgers

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley is reportedly set to end his career after the 2018 season.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Utley will be holding a press conference on Friday to announce he will be retiring whenever the Dodgers' season comes to an end.



After signing a two-year extension to remain with the Dodgers in February, Utley has hit .231/.313/.331 with one home run and 14 RBI in 57 games this season.

Utley was selected with the 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2000 MLB draft. Despite not becoming an everyday player until his age-25 season in 2004, he became one of the best second basemen of this generation.

From 2005-10, Utley led all second basemen with 43.7 FanGraphs wins above replacement, 162 home runs and a .388 on-base percentage. He was named to the National League All-Star team six times and helped the Phillies win the 2008 World Series.

Utley's five home runs in the 2009 World Series against the New York Yankees are tied with Reggie Jackson (1978) and George Springer (2017) for the most in a single series in MLB history.